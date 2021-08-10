State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 6,289 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

