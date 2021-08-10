Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Xencor by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

