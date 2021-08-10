Truist Securities Increases MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $37.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

MD stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

