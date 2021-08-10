Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NWPX. TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NWPX opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $474,663 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

