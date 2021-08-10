Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

