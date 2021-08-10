Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.21.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
