State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PMT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

