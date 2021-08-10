Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

