Advisory Services Network LLC Has $120,000 Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 1,207.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

PFLT opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. Research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

