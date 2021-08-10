State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 166,036 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,036 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

