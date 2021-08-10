State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.53 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,086 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

