Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.33.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$87.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.22. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

