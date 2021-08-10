CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.88. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

