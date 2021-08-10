Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

