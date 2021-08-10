Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 659.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $681.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $675.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.