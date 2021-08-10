Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 28,127 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 215.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TGH opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

