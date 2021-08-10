ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,813 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

VIAC stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

