Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 267.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. Equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.