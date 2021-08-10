Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.73.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $356.34 on Friday. Carvana has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.56 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $9,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,583,280 shares of company stock valued at $474,105,434. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $74,698,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

