Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ReneSola were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $1,319,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $665,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOL opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. ReneSola Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.06 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

