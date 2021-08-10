Contrasting The Boeing (NYSE:BA) & Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Boeing and Reinvent Technology Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing 2 8 14 0 2.50 Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Boeing presently has a consensus target price of $259.98, indicating a potential upside of 11.93%. Given The Boeing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Boeing is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Profitability

This table compares The Boeing and Reinvent Technology Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing -14.30% N/A -6.67% Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of The Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of The Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Boeing and Reinvent Technology Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing $58.16 billion 2.34 -$11.87 billion ($23.25) -9.99 Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Boeing.

Summary

The Boeing beats Reinvent Technology Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

