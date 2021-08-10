Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Sensient Technologies worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after buying an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

