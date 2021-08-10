Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 31,737 LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

LITB opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.05 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 3.05%.

LightInTheBox Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

