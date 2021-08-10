Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $2,775,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $236,421. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

