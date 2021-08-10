Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.92 ($78.73).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €54.74 ($64.40) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.