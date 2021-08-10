Analyzing DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get DSP Group alerts:

This table compares DSP Group and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 3.39 -$6.79 million $0.19 84.37 NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.29 -$4.37 million $0.06 152.33

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. DSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DSP Group and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeoPhotonics 1 2 6 0 2.56

DSP Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.24%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than DSP Group.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06% NeoPhotonics -6.38% -6.65% -3.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DSP Group beats NeoPhotonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switching solutions for 100G and above coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.