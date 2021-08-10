$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

