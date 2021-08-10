$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

LKFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

