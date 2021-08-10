Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $379,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,754,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 71,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

PTEN stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.