Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 416 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Paylocity by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $245.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.44 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $249.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

