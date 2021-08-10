Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

