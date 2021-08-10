Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

