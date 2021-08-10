Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Post were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

NYSE POST opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

