Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,067 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visteon were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.