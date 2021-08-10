112,117 Shares in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.25% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHAS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

