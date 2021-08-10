Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,294,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

