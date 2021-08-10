Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $404,000 in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $121,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS GMBTU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.