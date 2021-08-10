43,962 Shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121,730 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

