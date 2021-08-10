Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.56 million, a PE ratio of 315.16 and a beta of 1.42. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

