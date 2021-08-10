Millennium Management LLC Acquires 37,705 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 289.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.