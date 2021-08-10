Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 368,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $1,375,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

