Millennium Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 167,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $16,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.45. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

SCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

