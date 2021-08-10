Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.66 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $135.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,171 shares of company stock valued at $77,425,324 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

