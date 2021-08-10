Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 389,949 Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 389,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.71% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 112.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 165,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 71.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 125,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

MLAC stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.