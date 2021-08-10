Analyzing Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunic and Spruce Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$44.02 million ($2.81) -3.49 Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$29.54 million ($4.93) -1.64

Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Immunic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immunic and Spruce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -50.01% -46.46% Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Immunic and Spruce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 0 7 0 3.00 Spruce Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Immunic presently has a consensus price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 457.82%. Spruce Biosciences has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 302.97%. Given Immunic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Spruce Biosciences.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Immunic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). It offers tildacerfont, which is in Phase II clinical trial for children with classic CAH; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome. In addition, it is involved in developing CAHmelia-203 which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for adult patients with classic CAH with poor disease control; and CAHmelia-204, which is in second Phase 2b clinical trial in adult patients with classic CAH with good disease control. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

