Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Shares of XPL opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.63. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Solitario Zinc Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.