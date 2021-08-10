Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 180.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

SAFE opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.84. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

