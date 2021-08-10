At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520,118 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of At Home Group worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,341,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in At Home Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,866,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,823 shares of company stock valued at $288,345. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

