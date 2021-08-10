D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Hanger worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hanger stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $855.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

