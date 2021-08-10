Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 151.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Farmers National Banc worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

