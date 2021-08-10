National Bankshares Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $62.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $59.21 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 133,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

